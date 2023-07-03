Girl students, who walk four km to school, demand bus facility in Ramanathapuram

July 03, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Girl students from Vella Marichukatti village near Tiruppulani in Ramanathapuram district on Monday said they had to walk four km to their school and demanded introduction of bus facility.

Submitting a petition to the Collector, the students, who were accompanied by some of their parents, said the government school that had Class VI to Plus Two was located at Thiru Uthirakosamangai, which was about four km from their village. “We do not have any buses plying on the route. Hence, travelling on foot daily leads to fatigue. Moreover, many pockets on the stretch has thick karuvel trees on both sides, they said.

About 35 girl students from the village went to the higher secondary school and, hence, bus faciity with appropriate timings would help them go to school on time and without any difficulty, Jayadarshini, a student, said.

A parent said a bus from Ramanathapuram came to Vella Marichukatti at 7.30 a.m. and went only up to Ramanathapuram. If a bus was operated directly to Thiru Uthirakosamangai, it would benefit their children.

He also said the village had issues in getting Cauvery water from the integrated drinking water project. At present, there was a water source, but the water was unclean. “We heat it and drink. The Collector should direct the authorities to provide us potable water immediately,” he added

