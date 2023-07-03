ADVERTISEMENT

Girl students, who walk four km to school, demand bus facility in Ramanathapuram

July 03, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Girl students from Vella Marichukatti village near Tiruppulani in Ramanathapuram district on Monday said they had to walk four km to their school and demanded introduction of bus facility.

Submitting a petition to the Collector, the students, who were accompanied by some of their parents, said the government school that had Class VI to Plus Two was located at Thiru Uthirakosamangai, which was about four km from their village. “We do not have any buses plying on the route. Hence, travelling on foot daily leads to fatigue. Moreover, many pockets on the stretch has thick karuvel trees on both sides, they said.

About 35 girl students from the village went to the higher secondary school and, hence, bus faciity with appropriate timings would help them go to school on time and without any difficulty, Jayadarshini, a student, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A parent said a bus from Ramanathapuram came to Vella Marichukatti at 7.30 a.m. and went only up to Ramanathapuram. If a bus was operated directly to Thiru Uthirakosamangai, it would benefit their children.

He also said the village had issues in getting Cauvery water from the integrated drinking water project. At present, there was a water source, but the water was unclean. “We heat it and drink. The Collector should direct the authorities to provide us potable water immediately,” he added

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US