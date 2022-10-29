Girl students told to apply, benefit under ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme

Girl students who have completed their school education in government schools have been urged to apply and benefit under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme.

Under the scheme, girl students who studied from Class V to Class XII in State government schools would receive ₹ 1000 a month till they complete their graduation or diploma or technical education.

The web portal (https://www.pudhumaipenn.tn.gov.in) would be open to educational institutions from November 1 till November 11. Girl students who have completed their schooling in government schools alone are eligible for the scheme. They can apply only through their institutions and not directly.

A camp for students’ registration would be conducted till November 11 in the respective institutes/colleges. The student must compulsorily carry their Aadhaar card, Transfer Certificate (for EMIS number) to the camp. The portal will receive applications from first year students and for the left-out students from the first phase. Second/Third/Fourth year girl students who missed the registration during first phase can also register in this phase.

For any doubts/clarifications about the application process, a State Call Centre is functioning at Social Welfare Directorate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that be contacted on all working days on the contact numbers: 91500 56809; 91500 56805; 91500 56801 and 91500 56810. One can also send e-Mail to mraheas@gmail.com, said a press statement issued by the Madurai district administration.