Girl students stage dharna against teachers

Students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Shencottai staged a dharna near the school for a while on Monday after some of the teachers allegedly abused them for breaking a perfume bottle inside the classroom where seven students fainted on Friday last.

After a Plus Two student of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Shencottai broke accidentally a perfume bottle she had brought to the classroom, seven students fainted with the smell spreading inside the classroom and were admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital. Since other students were allowed to sit inside the classroom even before the perfume was washed with abundant water, a few more students suffered from allergy.

Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore and Kadayanallur MLA S. Krishna Murali visited the students in the hospital.

When the students came to the school on Monday, a few teachers scolded them for bringing perfume bottle to the classroom and breaking it accidentally. Upset over this, the students came out of their classroom and staged a dharna near the school for a while.

The students said they sought the teachers’ permission to move out of the classroom immediately after the perfume bottle broke inside the classroom. Since the teachers and the headmistress neither allowed the students to leave the classroom nor informed the parents of the students who fainted, the problem worsened.

“However, the teachers are blaming us,” said the protesting students, who were backed by some of their parents, who demanded action against the teachers and the headmistress.

After Revenue Divisional Officer, Tenkasi, Lavanya, promised the students that she would inquire the teachers about the incident, the protest was given up.