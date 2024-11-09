ADVERTISEMENT

Girl students learn cyber laws in Tirunelveli

Published - November 09, 2024 04:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirunelveli City Police officers interacted with girl students and shared the need for following safe practices when they were in social media network and handling mobile phones. Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena had suggested that the officers disseminate the frauds committed by strangers in the social media promising jobs, lotteries and others. The students were told not to share any of their personal details or images such as photographs and so on. Deputy Commissioners G.S. Anitha, S. Vijay Kumar and V. Geetha addressed the students at Palayamkottai Sarah Tucker Girls Higher Secondary School. Cyber wing Inspector Shanmugavadivu explained the features in the toll free number 1930 and the website https://cybercrime.gov.in for details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US