Girl students learn cyber laws in Tirunelveli

The Tirunelveli City Police officers interacted with girl students and shared the need for following safe practices when they were in social media network and handling mobile phones. Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena had suggested that the officers disseminate the frauds committed by strangers in the social media promising jobs, lotteries and others. The students were told not to share any of their personal details or images such as photographs and so on. Deputy Commissioners G.S. Anitha, S. Vijay Kumar and V. Geetha addressed the students at Palayamkottai Sarah Tucker Girls Higher Secondary School. Cyber wing Inspector Shanmugavadivu explained the features in the toll free number 1930 and the website https://cybercrime.gov.in for details.

