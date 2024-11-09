 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl students learn cyber laws in Tirunelveli

Published - November 09, 2024 04:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirunelveli City Police officers interacted with girl students and shared the need for following safe practices when they were in social media network and handling mobile phones. Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar Meena had suggested that the officers disseminate the frauds committed by strangers in the social media promising jobs, lotteries and others. The students were told not to share any of their personal details or images such as photographs and so on. Deputy Commissioners G.S. Anitha, S. Vijay Kumar and V. Geetha addressed the students at Palayamkottai Sarah Tucker Girls Higher Secondary School. Cyber wing Inspector Shanmugavadivu explained the features in the toll free number 1930 and the website https://cybercrime.gov.in for details.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.