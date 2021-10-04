Girl strangled to death in Palani

A 16-year-old girl was strangulated to death in Ganapathi Nagar here on Sunday night. The police have arrested her cousin Balamurugan in this connection.

According to police, the deceased was seen speaking to someone over phone which irritated Balamurugan. After a quarrel, he thrashed the girl at around 8 p.m. Later, he strangled her following which she collapsed. The girl, daughter of a differently abled widow, was rushed to the Government Hospital here where she died.

When the doctors found that she had died due to strangling, the police were alerted. “We have arrested the accused. We are enquiring him to ascertain the exact motive,” Palani Town Inspector of Police R. Balamurugan said.