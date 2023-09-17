Girl sexually assaulted by cousin in Madurai

September 17, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Madurai

Frustrated by the lack of response from elders in the family to her complaint of sexual abuse by her male cousin, a 16-year-old girl attempted to end her life in Madurai on Thursday.

Police said the girl was first molested by her cousin when she went to her aunt’s house in May. Later, she confided in her mother, who works in a rice mill.. But the mother did not act on her complaint.

Recently, when the girl was alone at home, the cousin came there. When he touched her inappropriately, the girl objected to it and resisted him. In anger, the man pushed her down and tried to sexually assault her. She pushed him away. Before leaving the house, the man warned her against telling anyone about the incident.

Even as the girl was coming out of the home crying, a relative confronted her. When she narrated the incident, the woman refused to believe her. Later, the girl tried to end her life and was rushed to a private hospital. Based on her complaint, All Women Police station, Town, registered a case against the cousin, identified as M. Manikandan, 28, under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and SPEAK2us Helpline 93754 93754.