Girl rescued from prostitution racket

Madurai city police have busted a prostitution racket involving a minor girl with the arrest of six persons, including five women.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit sleuths tracked the girl after a prolonged shadowing of some of the pimps. “We had to patiently wait and follow different women who were taking the girl in different vehicles across the city for more than five hours,” Inspector of Police Hemamala said.

Finally, when the girl was intercepted with a male customer, the police arrested the pimps, including the girl’s aunt, who has been into flesh trade for so several years. The police found that the minor girl was one of the six children of a poor widow. The aunt had taken the girl few years back and slowly pushed her into prostitution for the last three years.

“Whenever she could not find a customer for the girl, the aunt used to send her to other pimps. The minor girl could not do anything but fall prey to their evil designs,” the Inspector said.

The accused have been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and sent to a home.