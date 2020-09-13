Girl murdered near T. Kallupatti

A minor girl, who was married off one year back and was subsequently living with her parents following a dispute with her husband, was found murdered in V. Ammapatti under T. Kallupatti police station limits on Saturday morning.

Police said when the couple went to a police station in Virudhunagar district, where the couple lived, following a dispute, the police found that both had not attained the minimum legal age for marriage, Peraiyur Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Mathiazhagan, said..

With the intervention of the Child Welfare Committee, the girl was sent back to the parents’ house in V. Ammapatti. Meanwhile, the girl, Jayasakthibala, went missing on Friday night and the parents and relatives launched a search for her. She was found dead with stab injuries in a secluded place.

T. Kallupatti police are investigating.