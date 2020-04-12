Girl group takes up disinfection work

A group of five girls, including two school students, on Sunday went around the narrow streets in Thathaneri to fumigate the streets.

Led by a final-year graduate student, S. Manju, the group sprayed disinfectant in three streets in Bharatiyar Nagar. “This is part of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) initiative to keep our streets free from any virus,” said Ms. Manju, a member.

The Corporation took up disinfection work only in main roads and the narrow streets were left out. “When our fellow DYFI members, all males, took up similar work in several parts of the city, we thought that we girls should also join them,” she said.

Two other college students, Maheswari and Rajeswari, and two school girls, Jeyasri and Seethalakshmi, joined her. The work started at 11 a.m. and went on till 2 p.m.

With masks covering their mouth and nose, they sprayed the disinfectant on the streets, gates of houses, and around public fountains. “Several residents encouraged us to spray the disinfectant at their gates,” she said.

The Madurai Urban district DYFI unit bought the sprayer and disinfectant from the market. “We are also getting support from Madurai Corporation officials, who give us the disinfectant, in some areas,” said its district secretary, T. Selva.

DFYI had identified interior streets where the Corporation had not sprayed disinfectants. Mostly, volunteers from different areas take up the work in their streets or areas, he added.

The DFYI members had volunteer identity cards from Madurai Corporation.

They also helped several elderly persons to get medicines from government hospitals during the lockdown period. “We also managed to get cancer drug for two patients in Theni district from Government Rajaji hospital and a private hospital in the city where they were getting regular treatment. We sent the medicines through vans that returned after delivering vegetables,” Mr. Selva added.