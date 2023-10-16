Girl gets help to pursue nursing course

October 16, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Timely help by Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and a retired professor has helped a student who was struggling to pay the fee after securing a seat in Diploma in Nursing in a government college.

Though K. Jeyamalini from Palayamkottai secured a seat for Diploma in Nursing in K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, she could not pay the fee as her mother Ruby, a housemaid, could not get a loan. A report on her plight was published by The Hindu.

On seeing it, the Collector deputed his subordinates to visit the girl’s house. The girl was also asked to come to the Collectorate. When the girl, accompanied by her mother, submitted a petition to the Collector on Monday, Mr. Karthikeyan took immediate steps to issue a cheque to cover the fee of ₹18,000 and the hostel fee of ₹2,300 for three months.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, who read the news about Ms. Jeyamalini in The Hindu, asked the Mayor to help the girl. Mr. Saravanan visited the girl at her house and handed over ₹18,000 for the fee.

Former vice-principal of St. Xavier’s College, Francis Xavier, who came forward to pay the fees, has assured that he would be pay the hostel fee for the girl every month for three years.

Ms. Ruby said: “I’m going to Tiruchi on Tuesday with my daughter to pay the fee and to admit her in the hostel. We’ve decided to keep the remaining contribution in my daughter’s account so that we can pay the fee in subsequent academic years.

