Girl found dead in classroom

A 16-year-old girl was found dead hanging in her classroom at a school in K. Pudur on Thursday. K. Pudur police are investigating into the death.

The police said that the girl, who was studying Class 11, had last attended classes on August 30 and had turned up at the school only on Friday. She had come very early to the school, around 7.45 a.m. and went to her class on the first floor. When one of the students opened the window of the classroom, she found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan and alerted other girls. One of them informed the parents of the deceased.

The parents who came to the school removed the girl from the noose and attempted to take her home. By the time the police had arrived and after a prolonged exchange of words, the body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said the girl had carried a sari from home to the classroom and used the same to hang herself.

While the father had alleged that she had taken the extreme step fearing penal action from the school authorities for her long absence, the school authorities said that some family reason could have been behind the death.

Though the post-mortem was done, the family members refused to take the body. The Pudur police have registered a case of suspicious death.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.