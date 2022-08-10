Madurai

Girl ends life

Special Correspondent NAGERCOIL August 10, 2022 20:14 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:14 IST

Marthandam police are on the lookout for a youth who allegedly sexually harassed a girl and forced her to commit suicide by sharing her morphed photos on social media.

 Police said R. Ranjith, 20, of Iluppaivilai near Maruthancode near Marthandam, allegedly sexually harassed a 20-year-old girl from a village in the area. When she resisted, Ranjith shared the morphed photos of the girl on social media.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 Upset over this, the victim allegedly took the extreme step in her house on Tuesday evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Marthandam police registered a case against Ranjith based on the complaint from the girl’s father.

 Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...