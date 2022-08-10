Girl ends life

Marthandam police are on the lookout for a youth who allegedly sexually harassed a girl and forced her to commit suicide by sharing her morphed photos on social media.

Police said R. Ranjith, 20, of Iluppaivilai near Maruthancode near Marthandam, allegedly sexually harassed a 20-year-old girl from a village in the area. When she resisted, Ranjith shared the morphed photos of the girl on social media.

Upset over this, the victim allegedly took the extreme step in her house on Tuesday evening.

Marthandam police registered a case against Ranjith based on the complaint from the girl’s father.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.