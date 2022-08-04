Girl electrocuted
Aruppukottai
D. Samyuktha, 3, was electrocuted to death near Kariyapatti on Thursday. The police said that the girl who was playing in the street at Keela Kanchirankulam entered a dilapidated house.
The girl touched an earth wire through which she suffered an electric shock. Parents rushed her to the Government Hospital in Kariyapatti where she was declared brought dead.
The body was handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem. The police have registered a case.
