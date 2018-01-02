Girl student fatally run over by train

A student S. Amala (22) was run over by a passenger train at Tirupparankundram here as she tried to cross the track near Thiagarajar College of Engineering on Tuesday evening.

The police said that the girl, daughter of a railway employee, had failed to notice the train approaching her even as she was walking her way from the college towards the bus stop on Tirupparankundram Road.

She died on the spot at around 3.40 p.m. The train was detained for nearly 10 minutes.

The victim was pursuing second year MCA at the college. Students of the college are used to walking over the track even though a limited usage subway is located right on their path. Railway police are investigating. The body has been shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.