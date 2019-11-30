Girl dies of mysterious fever

An 8-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for fever, died on Saturday.
Sources in the Department of Public Health said S. Anu, daughter of sweet shop worker Suyambulingam of Murugankurichi near Tiruchendur, was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchendur with high fever after her body temperature did not subside following treatment given to her at the primary health centre at Pitchuvilai.
As her condition worsened, Anu was referred to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where she breathed her last.
Following the death of the girl due to the “mysterious fever”, Public Health Department officials have camped at Murugankurichi area for carrying out “anti-fever activities”.
