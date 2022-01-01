Girl death case: three teachers shunted

DINDIGUL

01 January 2022

The School Education Department has transferred three teachers, including the Headmaster of the Panchayat Union School, Pachalur, near Kodaikanal, where a 12-year-old girl student was found with burns and subsequently died in December 2021.

The girl student, who was studying in fifth standard, died under mysterious circumstances, according to the family members. Though the police registered cases and assured to book the suspects, the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu directed the CB-CID police to take up the investigation last week.

Even as the special team arrived at Pachalur three days ago and began its probe, in a new development, the Education Department had shifted three teachers to three different schools in the upper Kodaikanal hills.

Meanwhile, a reliable source said that the three teachers were being quizzed by the CB-CID police team.