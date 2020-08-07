Girl child handed over to CWC

MADURAI

07 August 2020

A four-day-old baby girl was handed over to the district's Child Welfare Committee here on Thursday.

CWC chairman K. Vijayasaravanan said the child was born at a primary health centre in T. Ramanathapuram near Elumalai. Its parents already had two other girl children and felt they could not raise a third girl. For the next two months, the child will be placed under the care of a special adoption agency.

“If they change their mind, parents can take back their child during this period after it will be up for adoption,” he said. Infanticide or illegally selling children was punishable by law. Unwanted children could be brought to the care of the State, he said.