Girl attacked with machete

Madurai

A minor girl suffered bleeding injury on her hand when a 59-year-old man, K. Selvam, attacked her with a machete in Kandai near Tirumangalam on Sunday.

The police said that Selvam had developed enmity with C. Muniyandi (36) due to rivalry during election.

When Muniyandi’s daughters, Ramya and Keerthana were standing in front of his house, Selvam attacked Ramya in which she sustained injuries on her left hand.

Sindupatti police have arrested the accused.

Boy sexually abused

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Melur police have booked two persons for sexually abusing a boy and videographing the act.

The police said that K. Ayyanar of Kottagudi had abused the 5-year-old boy and it was videographed with a mobile phone by T. Munisamy of the same village.

Based on a complaint by the father of the victim, the Melur police have booked the absconding accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under the provisions of Information Technology Act.