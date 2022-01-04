Distribution of Pongal gifts begins

TIRUNELVELI

04 January 2022 19:14 IST

Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated distribution of Pongal gifts to all rice cardholders and residents of Sri Lankan refugee camps here on Tuesday at a ration shop at Maharaja Nagar in Palayamkottai

He said the gift hamper with 21 items including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, ghee and sugarcane would be given to 4,78,496 cardholders at a cost of ₹ 24.16 crore. Any family member can go to the ration shop to get the gift and a message will be sent to the registered mobile number upon distribution of the gift hamper. Pongal gift would be given in a regulated fashion by allowing 100 to 200 cardholders a day.

“Though Friday is the weekly holiday for ration shops, distribution of Pongal gift will continue on January 7 also,” he said appealing to the public to wear masks and keep physical distancing while receiving the gift. Taluk, firkha and village-level teams have been deployed to monitor seamless distribution of the gift to the cardholders.

In case of any problem in getting the gift, cardholders may contact Collectorate Control Room at 0462 – 2500761 / 93424 71314. Taluk Supplies Officer Control Room, Tirunelveli – 94450 00380, TSO, Palayamkottai – 94450 00381, TSO, Maanur – 94457 9648 / 94420 80799, TSO, Ambasamudram – 94450 00386, TSO, Nanguneri – 94450 00387, TSO, Radhapuram – 94450 00388, TSO, Cheranmahadevi – 94457 96459, TSO, Thisaiyanvilai – 94999 37025.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies A. Alagiri, and Managing Director of District Central Cooperative Bank Subhashini were present.

In Thoothukudi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the distribution of the gift at a ration shop at Eppothumvendraan on Thoothukudi – Madurai Highway. Collector K. Senthil Raj said that 5,15,235 cardholders would receive the gift worth ₹ 28 crore through 960 ration shops across the district.

In Kanniyakumari district, the gift is being given to 5,65,805 ration cardholders and residents of Sri Lankan refugee camps through 831 ration shops. Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated the distribution through videoconference from Chennai even as Collector M. Aravind and Killiyoor MLA S. Rajesh Kumar were present at the Collectorate.

Tenkasi Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj inaugurated the distribution of gift at Sankarankovil. He said 4,60,839 cardholders and 179 Sri Lankan refugee families will receive gifts worth ₹ 24.14 crore.