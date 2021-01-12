Pongal gifts distributed to construction workers

Sivakasi

12 January 2021 21:26 IST

Pongal gift hampers worth ₹ 1.08 crore were distributed to 23,893 members of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, inaugurated the distribution at Annavi Thottam Natarajar Colony here in the presence of Collector, R. Kannan. He said that the livelihood of construction workers was worst affected due to the COVID-19. So, gift hampers were distributed to workers and pensioners under the board.

The gift hampers include goods such as two kg of raw rice, one kg of moong dal, one kg of jaggery, 500 grams of edible oil, 100 grams of ghee, cashew nuts, dry grapes, cardamom, dhoti and saree. The distribution was done at Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Seithur and Srivilliputtur. Sub-Collector (Sivakasi), C. Dinesh Kumar, and officials from the Department of Labour were present.

