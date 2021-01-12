Pongal gifts distributed to construction workers

Pongal gift hampers worth ₹ 1.08 crore were distributed to 23,893 members of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.
Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, inaugurated the distribution at Annavi Thottam Natarajar Colony here in the presence of Collector, R. Kannan. He said that the livelihood of construction workers was worst affected due to the COVID-19. So, gift hampers were distributed to workers and pensioners under the board.
The gift hampers include goods such as two kg of raw rice, one kg of moong dal, one kg of jaggery, 500 grams of edible oil, 100 grams of ghee, cashew nuts, dry grapes, cardamom, dhoti and saree. The distribution was done at Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Seithur and Srivilliputtur. Sub-Collector (Sivakasi), C. Dinesh Kumar, and officials from the Department of Labour were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath