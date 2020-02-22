‘Gift a sapling, make your marriage more memorable’

22 February 2020 21:31 IST

“Want to make your marriage more memorable? Gift a sapling”, says Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan.

The Department of Horticulture has come up with a wide variety of saplings with affordable price tags. The saplings that can grow into fruit-bearing and shade-giving trees could be gifted to guests during marriages and other functions.

The Department has been growing the saplings at its nurseries.

The Collector said that plants and trees would help greening of the environment. Besides, they give vegetables, fruits, firewood and herbs for making medicines. They also double up as habitat for birds, release more oxygen and help in reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Among traditional fruit-bearing saplings grown by the department are amla, saphota, pomegranate, tamarind, lemon, blue berry and wood apple. Besides, other saplings like curry leaf, cashew, neem, pungam, teak and causirina and flower-bearing saplings like jasmine, Oleander (arali) and Flame of Jungle (Vetchi) are also grown.

“The department officials are also ready to take orders to grow specific varieties of saplings depending up individual’s requirement,” the Collector said.

The saplings of ornamental plants have been priced at a range of ₹5 to ₹10 per sapling, timber trees like neem and pungam at the rate of ₹10 to ₹20 per sapling, fruit-yielding trees at the rate of ₹8 to ₹60 per sapling and flower-bearing plaints at the rate of ₹8 to ₹30 per sapling.

The nurseries of Horticulture Department in Poovani and Srivilliputtur have so far sold 4,716 saplings at cheaper rates for various functions.

Further information could be obtained over http://tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in/horti or toll-free number of 1800-425-4444 or 04562-252393.

People who require saplings can call Nursery Manager/Horticulture Officer over 90424-43178 (Poovani) and 87789-07934 (Srivilliputtur).