Ghatam Karthik’s Heartbeat Ensemble enthrals rasikas in Madurai

January 07, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

“Sapta Swaras” are the fundamentals of music, through which thousands of ragas have been composed.

Likewise, seven musicians viz S. Karthick (Ghatam, Konnakkol and Vocal), Kalaimamani Mudikondan Ramesh (Veena), Thirucherai Karthick (Violin),V. G. Vigneshwar (Keyboard), Sarvesh Karthick (Mridangam and Handsonic), Kalaimamani R Raman (Morsing) and Sunilkumar (Kanjira), assembled under Ghatam Karthick’s Heartbeat Ensemble, to present a classical performance under the aegis of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam. for its 72nd Arts and music festival.

The performance started by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesa, who removes obstacles and paves the way to move forward, through Kartik’s own composition “Muzhukudarkavule”, a song similar to Adi Sankarar’s Ganesa Pancharatnam. This set the tempo for the items to be followed and audience’s eagerness for a new experience.

To coincide with GNB’s (who innovated the art through emphasis on laya control) birth anniversary, his composition “sarasvathi namosthuthe in ragam saraswati” was played.

Next was a pulse piece on Goddess Meenakshi, the presiding deity of Madurai, “Mangaladarini’ in Rathipathipriya, a popular raga amongst the youngsters.

Worshipping Lord Shani, Karthick’s team played “Anbe Kadavul Saneeswaran”, a keerthana similar to Dikshidar’s Navagraha keerthana. It was his own composition in ragas Kedaram, Sama and Begada, which overwhelmed the audience.

Madurai known as one of the Sakthi Peetams and in praise of the same, the seven-member team played “Nirupama Rupini Nitya Niranjani” in Brindhavani, a rarely heard raga and the same was dedicated to Dr Balamurali Krishna.

This was followed by a unique tani avardhanam first by the violinist, key board and veena players, followed by the mridangist, khanjira and morsing with the support of Karthik on ghatam and konnakkol, which added flavour to the entire concert. Karthik also made the audience to participate in the Thani by clapping their hands in a rhythmic fashion.

As it was an instrumental presentation, Karthick tried to explain the playing throughout the concert as to the raga, its importance and relevance.

Final pieces included ”Madurai arasaalum Meenakshi” (from movie Thirumalaithenkumari), popularised by Seerkazhi Govindarajan, Karthik’s composition “Mari Karumari” and the evergreen Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma, by Purandara Dasaru, was well received the rasikas..

S. Padmanabhan

