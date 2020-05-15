Patient with covid-19 symptom escapes; nabbed

DINDIGUL:

For about two hours, uneasy calm prevailed in the Dindigul Government Hospital on Thursday.

Officials said that a group of men had been to Koyambedu last week. They had planned to return home by a lorry. As the vehicle approached Tiruchi, the police stopped them and did not permit to travel beyond the point. Not in a mood to stay there, two men, trekked to Dindigul.

On reaching Nilakottai, they were kept in an isolation centre at the government arts college campus three days ago.

After their samples were sent to Dindigul, the persons were under surveillance at the isolation centre. On Thursday, when the authorities had directed them to be brought from the isolation centre to the GH, the 44-year-old man from Singarakottai near here was reportedly told that he tested negative. However, only after a while did the doctors realised that the man tested positive. But, by then the man had given a slip and left the premises.

Immediately, Joint Director (Health) Poongothai alerted the police and within about 30 minutes, the man was spotted trekking near Begumpur and was brought back to the hospital in 108 ambulance.

The doctors and police heaved a sigh of relief then.

