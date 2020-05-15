Madurai

Patient with covid-19 symptom escapes; nabbed

A view of the Government Hospital in Dindigul where a goof-up took place on Thursday.

A view of the Government Hospital in Dindigul where a goof-up took place on Thursday.  

For about two hours, uneasy calm prevailed in the Dindigul Government Hospital on Thursday.

DINDIGUL:

For about two hours, uneasy calm prevailed in the Dindigul Government Hospital on Thursday.

Officials said that a group of men had been to Koyambedu last week. They had planned to return home by a lorry. As the vehicle approached Tiruchi, the police stopped them and did not permit to travel beyond the point. Not in a mood to stay there, two men, trekked to Dindigul.

On reaching Nilakottai, they were kept in an isolation centre at the government arts college campus three days ago.

After their samples were sent to Dindigul, the persons were under surveillance at the isolation centre. On Thursday, when the authorities had directed them to be brought from the isolation centre to the GH, the 44-year-old man from Singarakottai near here was reportedly told that he tested negative. However, only after a while did the doctors realised that the man tested positive. But, by then the man had given a slip and left the premises.

Immediately, Joint Director (Health) Poongothai alerted the police and within about 30 minutes, the man was spotted trekking near Begumpur and was brought back to the hospital in 108 ambulance.

The doctors and police heaved a sigh of relief then.

eom.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 7:34:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/gh/article31584603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY