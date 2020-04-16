GH to get sample testing facility

Testing of samples for COVID-19 would be possible at the medical college hospital here from next week, Collector R. Kannan said on Thursday. He told reporters that Reverse Transcription - Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing equipment has arrived at the GH but some of its accessories that have been imported have got stuck at Mumbai for customs clearance.

“The clearance has been secured after the intervention of the Chief Minister and they are expected to arrive here soon. Next Wednesday we will be able to conduct tests here,” he said. As many as 445 samples sent for swab test in Government Rajaji Hospital could not be immediately tested due to limited testing. “Once we get the equipment ready, we can test 98 samples in six hours and around 294 tests in a day,” he added.

As of now, only close contacts of positive cases are being allowed for testing. “Even some people who came for voluntary testing, could not be done as we wanted to test close contacts on priority basis,” he said. So far, 129 samples have been tested negative. Virudhunagar district has so far tested 17 positive cases and one has been discharged after treatment.