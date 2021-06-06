GH has CCTV cameras connected to COVID-19 war room

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, left, inspects the COVID-19 ward at the Government Hospital from the Collectorate in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.

06 June 2021 18:13 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

In a first of its kind, the COVID-19 ward in Ramanathapuram Government Hospital has been fitted with CCTV cameras installed at 20 different locations and connected to the COVID-19 war room functioning at the Collectorate.

Monitoring of the movement of front line workers, duty doctors and authorised people inside the ward by a dedicated team of officials round the clock enabled to redress the grievances of the inpatients swiftly.

Whenever there were any issues raised, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that he took it up with the doctors and frontline workers at the isolation ward. By doing so, there was swift action and as a result, the patients benefitted. This, he said, was possible due to the cooperation of the staff and the doctors..

Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector said on Sunday that during a recent review meeting, when there were complaints from the inpatients and some of their relatives, the issue was discussed with the GH authorities on tackling them.

Going inside the isolation ward was not possible all the time by everybody due to restrictions. Hence, when the suggestion to have cameras came up, the officials examined the modalities and immediately fitted them in each floor with numbers. There are nine cameras in the COVID wards and another 11 in the maternity ward, where pregnant women inpatients with COVID-19 complications were in treatment.

After there were complaints of delay in clearing the bodies of the deceased in the COVID-19 ward a month ago and a few other issues like food not being served on time, the presence of cameras came in handy, the officials said.

There are 180 inpatients, including those with COVID-19 positive people and those suspected to have the virus, being observed by the doctors at the GH. At the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital, there were 127 patients with oxygen support as on date.

"We have around 600 beds with oxygen and medical supplies," Mr Dinesh added.

Though the number of COVID-19 patients was declining in the district, Health Department officials said that with relaxation coming in from Monday, they would be faced with challenges in the coming days. The Collector had instructed the surveillance teams to be strict in enforcing the laws against violators, they added.

As for the COVID-19 care centres were concerned, the officials said that they would install cameras for effective monitoring.

"We will intensify the fever clinics in the coming days," the health officials said and added that people with fever, cold or cough had been advised to get admitted to COVID-19 care centres than home quarantine.

The Ramanathapuram district has reported 17,833 positive cases till June 5 and discharged 14,629 patients. There were 2,933 active cases, they added.