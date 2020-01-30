GH gets new maternity and childcare ward

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated new buildings at the Government Hospital here, through video conferencing from Chennai, on Thursday.

The hospital has got a new maternity and neonatal ward built at a cost of ₹ 18 crore. The seven storey building will function as a 200-bedded facility with modern infrastructure including state-of-the-art operation theatres, post-operative ward, a labour ward, scan room, emergency care, rooms for staff nurses and various other facilities.

Another new building inside the campus constructed at a cost of ₹ 19.45 crore was also inaugurated.