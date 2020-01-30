Madurai

GH gets new maternity and childcare ward

CM inaugurates buildings

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated new buildings at the Government Hospital here, through video conferencing from Chennai, on Thursday.

The hospital has got a new maternity and neonatal ward built at a cost of ₹ 18 crore. The seven storey building will function as a 200-bedded facility with modern infrastructure including state-of-the-art operation theatres, post-operative ward, a labour ward, scan room, emergency care, rooms for staff nurses and various other facilities.

Another new building inside the campus constructed at a cost of ₹ 19.45 crore was also inaugurated.

