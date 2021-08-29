Get vaccinated, teachers and staff told

Special camps to be held in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

With the State government ordering reopening of colleges and schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, the district administration has asked all teaching and non-teaching staff to be vaccinated.

Special camps would be held for COVID vaccination for college students who were 18 years and above, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said.

“We have made it mandatory for the teaching and non-teaching staff to have taken at least one dose of vaccination before they come to schools/colleges. With two more days left, they can benefit from the special camps being held in the district,” he said. He added that those who had been recently infected by the COVID virus were exempted from getting the jab immediately.

The local bodies have been asked to take up cleaning and sanitising work of schools and colleges.

“We will follow the standard operating procedures at schools and colleges and a maximum of 25 students would be accommodated in each class room as a precautionary measure,” he added.

The district administration has formed special teams including officials from the Revenue Department and Education Department to monitor the compliance of SOPs for at least one week and to take corrective measures in case of any violations.

Meanwhile, he asked parents to bring their children to the Anganwadi centres to feed their children lunch cooked at the centres from September 1. Hitherto, the children, aged between 2 and 6 years, who were admitted to the Anganwadi centres were being given dry ration, including rice, pulses and eggs and also supplementary nutrition at their houses. However, from September 1, the parents should bring the children to the centres between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. where cooked food would be served. The children should be fed at the centre and the parents would not be allowed to carry the food home.

Parents can collect supplementary food once in 15 days.