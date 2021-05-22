Get pass to take farm produce to market

TENKASI

The district administration has made arrangements for issuing permits to farmers cultivating horticultural crops to take their produce to the markets in vehicles.

In a statement, Collector G.S. Sameeran said the district administration has made arrangements for issuing permits through the Department of Horticulture to the growers to take the horticultural produce from their fields to the markets in a bid to ensure unhindered marketing of their produce during lockdown.

Accordingly, the farmers can take vegetables, fruits, flowers etc., from Tenkasi to other districts in the vehicles for which passes are being given through Horticultural Officers concerned. Farmers can obtain the passes by producing their Aadhaar card, driving licence and vehicle’s registration certificate.