Get Aavin products at a discount

December 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

With a series of festivities approaching, Madurai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union along with Madurai Aavin offer a discount of ₹50 for 1 litre of ghee. The maximum retail price (MRP) of 1 litre of ghee used to be ₹700. Now, it is sold for ₹650 in view of the upcoming New Year and Pongal celebrations.

The prices of Aavin butter, milk khoa, Mysore pak, fragrant milk, biscuits, cookies, Badam powder mix and chocolates have also been reduced. These products can be bought from all Aavin depots and milk farms in bulk and retail sale.