Girl’s gesture to the poor

J. Jenitta, a sixth standard student, distributed rice to poor families around her residence with the prize money she got from a competition conducted by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

She distributed five kg of rice to 25 families, daily wage earners of Bethaniyapuram, along with her father D. John Michael.

She had won a few prizes in the competitions organised by the MP to help children overcome lockdown boredom. She secured the first prize in drawing and bagged the prize money of ₹ 5,000. Michael, who is a member of the Communist Party of India, said it was Jenitta’s decision to help the poor.

“When our party had offered some relief materials, she was watching me distributing the essentials to our partymen in our area,” he said. But he could not explain when Jenitta asked him as to why those assistance was not given to other poor people in the street. “I could not convince her that it was meant for partymen only,” he said.

However, when she got the money, she came up with the idea to spend it for the poor. As a result, five kg of rice was distributed to 25 families, who are daily wage earners in the fish market, and drivers.

Jenitta said that she was very happy in distributing rice as some of her friends also benefited from the gesture.