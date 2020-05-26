Gesture to migrant workers for Ramzan

Madurai

Ramzan feast distributed to migrant workers in Rajapalayam on Monday.

Ramzan this year remained a low-key celebration what with no mass prayers either at mosques or at Eidga grounds, owing to COVID-19 lockdown.

However, true to the spirit of the festival that promotes giving to he needy, members of Masjithe Hamsa Jumma Mosque and COVID-19 Sammanthapuram volunteers made this Ramzan memorable for 75 migrant workers.

“When Collector, R. Kannan, told us about the plight of 75 workers from West Bengal who were kept in a quarantine facility, our members came forward to help them celebrate the festival,” said T. Samsudeen (62),

The migrant workers were caught when they were trying to clandestinely escape to West Bengal to celebrate Ramzan.

“This year majority of the Muslims could not buy new dresses because of the lockdown and the virus threat,” he said.

However, the masjid members and the volunteers bought new dresses from all the migrant workers two days back.

“Today, we distributed a special feast to them and shared our joy with them,” said the masjid president, M. Mohammed Ilias. Rajapalayam Tahsildar M. Anandaraj was present.

