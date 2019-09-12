Geomagnetic survey under way at Keezhadi

MADURAI

The State Department of Archaeology that has stumbled upon various artefacts and brick wall activities in the fifth phase of archaeological excavation at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district has once again engaged scientists from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) in Mumbai for a closer survey of the site.

A team of scientists from the IIG started the survey using a geomagnetic sensor on Wednesday. “We will be carrying out the survey for at least five days,” one of the team members said.

The Department of Archaeology made the maiden attempt to make use of the expertise of the IIG in identifying potential underground structures before starting the fifth phase of excavation at Keezhadi in June, said its Deputy Director Sivanandam.

“A random survey was done across the entire excavation site measuring 15 acres. We made huge success when our excavation was guided by the reports of the IIG survey,” he said. During the excavation, the officials were able to find long brick wall activity, several clay materials, ring wells and terracotta pipelines.

The IIG scientists would now carry out a closer survey to study the anomalies found in the last three months. “This survey will provide more accuracy in the underground structures so that we could focus on those spots for excavation,” he added.

Stating that some 50 trenches had been dug out so far in the current phase, Mr. Sivanandam said that based on the survey report, the excavation would be restricted to those areas where more structures were expected.

“This will save us time and energy, and help us carry out our work in a faster pace,” he added.

This phase of excavation that began in June would be wound up by the month-end.