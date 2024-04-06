ADVERTISEMENT

General Observer inspects control room, critical polling station

April 06, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

General Observer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar reviewed the preparations made in the Tirunelveli Assembly segment on Saturday.

 During her visit to the election control room set-up at Tirunelveli taluk office, Ms. Sonali reviewed the performance of the control room, the number of poll-related complaints received and the action taken on the complaints.

 She also visited the polling booth to be set-up at Tirunelveli Town Manthiramurthy Higher Secondary School since it has been categorized as ‘critical polling station’. The General Observer inquired about the security arrangements to be made in this polling station.

 Ms. Sonali, who visited the static surveillance squad deployed at Gangaikondan police check-post, stayed there for a while to monitor the checking of vehicles crossing the point.

 Revenue Divisional Officer Kanna Karuppaiah and Tirunelveli tahsildar Jayalakshmi accompanied the General Observer during inspections.

