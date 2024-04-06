GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

General Observer inspects control room, critical polling station

April 06, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

General Observer for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar reviewed the preparations made in the Tirunelveli Assembly segment on Saturday.

 During her visit to the election control room set-up at Tirunelveli taluk office, Ms. Sonali reviewed the performance of the control room, the number of poll-related complaints received and the action taken on the complaints.

 She also visited the polling booth to be set-up at Tirunelveli Town Manthiramurthy Higher Secondary School since it has been categorized as ‘critical polling station’. The General Observer inquired about the security arrangements to be made in this polling station.

 Ms. Sonali, who visited the static surveillance squad deployed at Gangaikondan police check-post, stayed there for a while to monitor the checking of vehicles crossing the point.

 Revenue Divisional Officer Kanna Karuppaiah and Tirunelveli tahsildar Jayalakshmi accompanied the General Observer during inspections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.