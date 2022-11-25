General Manager reviews Kanniyakumari railway station redevelopment plans

November 25, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

KANNIYAKUMARI

General Manager, Southern Railway, R.N. Singh conducted extensive review of Station Redevelopment Plans of Kanniyakumari station and inspected Kanniyakumari-Thiruvananthapuram track doubling work on Friday.

As Mr. Singh commenced the inspection of Kanniyakumari railway station and conducted an extensive review of Station Redevelopment plans, R.P. Jingar, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction Organisation, Southern Railway along with senior engineering officials elaborated him about several crucial capacity augmentation works being expedited by the division.

The redevelopment works of Kanniyakumari station would be completed within 18 months as tenders for the development works had been finalized, the officials said.

General Manager also reviewed the proposed plan, construction of new platforms, widening of platforms and the new foot-over bridge etc. at Kanniyakumari station. He instructed the officials to expedite the works and complete the entire development works within the deadline while ensuring superior quality.

Later, the General Manager conducted the window trailing inspection between Kanniyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central. During the course of inspection, General Manager reviewed the ongoing works and amenities coming up at railway stations as a part of track doubling such as new station platforms, foot-over bridges, lifts, escalators, waiting area and road approach to stations.

Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, R. Mukund and a team of senior divisional officials accompanied the General Manager.