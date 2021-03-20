General, Expenditure and Police Observers reach constituencies

NAGERCOIL

20 March 2021 19:59 IST

General, Expenditure and Police Observers have reached the Assembly constituencies and the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha segment.

According to Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind, the Election Commission of India has appointed General Observers for the six Assembly segments in the district, who will also be the Observers for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll. The public, in case of any poll code violation, may contact the General Observers to register their complaints.

The Election Commission has appointed Akshay Sood for Kanniyakumari. He can be contacted on 94899 83217 or at Kanniyakumari Guest House between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.), Dharmendra Singh for Nagercoil (94899 83219 at RDO Office, Nagercoil between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.), Ashish Kumar for Colachel (94899 83215 at IREL Guest House between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.), John Tlangtinkhuma for Padmanabhapuram (94899 83220 at Sub-Collector’s Office, Padmanabhapuram between 12 noon and 12.30 p.m.), Bhoskar Vilas Sandeepan for Vilavancode (94899 83216 at Travelers’ Bungalow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) and P.S. Reddy for Killiyoor (94899 83218 at Guest House, Nagercoil between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.) as General Observers. They will also be General Observers of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll.

Zaki Ahamad (83000 32803 at Guest House, Nagercoil between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.) will be the Police Observer for the Assembly segments and Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll.

As Expenditure Observers, Vikas Singh for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll (94899 83211 at Guest House, Kanniyakumari between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.), Sandip Kumar Mishra for Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil Assembly segments (94899 83212 at Guest House, Kanniyakumari between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.), Satish Mirdha for Colachel and Padmanabhapuram constituencies (94899 83213 at Sub-Collector’s Office, Padmanabhapuram between 2.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m.) and Kalpesh K. Rupavatiya for Vilavancode and Killiyoor constituencies (94899 83214 at Guest House, Kanniyakumari between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) have been posted.

The public and the representatives of the political parties may contact the Observers on their mobile phones to register complaints, if any, and also provide suggestions, Mr. Aravind said.

Tenkasi

For Tenkasi district, Raju Narayanaswamy (80155 77002) will be the General Observer for Sankarankoil (Reserved) and Vasudevanallur (Reserved) constituencies and Prakash Bindu (80155 77004) will take care of Kadayanallur and Tenkasi Assembly segments. Alangulam has got Vedpati Misra (80155 77006).

General public and the representatives of the political parties may meet them in Green Garden Guest House on Old Courtallam Road in Melagaram between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The General Observer will be available at Sankarankoil Highway Travellers’ Bungalow, PWD (Water Resources Organisation) Inspection Bungalow and the Highways Department Travellers’ Bungalow when they visit the constituencies.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, Ashwani Kumar Choudhary (94899 47511) will be the General Observer for Vilaathikulam and Kovilpatti segments and Jujjavarapu Balaji (94899 47512) for Thoothukudi. Sushil Kumar Patel (94899 47513) and Savin Bansal (94899 47514) will take care of Tiruchendur and Srivaikundam respectively. Ottapidaram (Reserved) constituency will come under the control of Anil Kumar (94899 47515).

As Expenditure Observers, Kundan Yadav (94899 47507) has been appointed in Vilaathikulam and Thoothukudi and Rakesh Deepak (94899 47508) for Tiruchendur and Srivaikundam. Surendra Kumar Mishra will take care of Ottapidaaram (Reserved) and Kovilpatti segments.

As Police Observer, Sabya Sachi Raman Mishra (94899 47510) has been posted in Thoothukudi district.

Since the Observers are in the Sagar Sadhan Guest House in SPIC, the complainants can meet them in person on appointment.

Complaints on poll code violations can be made round-the-clock through 1800 425 3806, 1950 and 0461 2340101 and WhatsApp number 94864 54714, Collector K. Senthil Raj said.