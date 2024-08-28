ADVERTISEMENT

Gelatin sticks, detonators found abandoned on road near Ramanathapuram

Published - August 28, 2024 06:11 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A huge cache of gelatin sticks, detonators and wire were found abandoned on the road under S.P. Pattinam police station limits in the district on Tuesday night.

The police seized 405 sticks, many detonators and wire that were found near a school.

The police suspected that a man from Pudukudi under Thondi police station limits had bought the explosives from Pudukottai for poaching fish. The goods had fallen while he was transporting them on a two-wheeler.

The police on patrol had found them. Further investigation is under way.

