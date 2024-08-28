Gelatin sticks, detonators found abandoned on road near Ramanathapuram

A huge cache of gelatin sticks, detonators and wire were found abandoned on the road under S.P. Pattinam police station limits in the district on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police seized 405 sticks, many detonators and wire that were found near a school.

The police suspected that a man from Pudukudi under Thondi police station limits had bought the explosives from Pudukottai for poaching fish. The goods had fallen while he was transporting them on a two-wheeler.

The police on patrol had found them. Further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.