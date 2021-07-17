Adopt babies only from approved homes: minister

17 July 2021 18:23 IST

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has said the couples willing to adopt the babies should do so only from the homes approved by the government after following due norms.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the children’s home, adoption centre, home for the aged and the home for the mentally-ill at Adaikkalapuram, all being run by Thoothukudi RC Diocese, she said the priests and the nuns were maintaining 310 orphan children in the home though they were getting assistance from the government for only 100 children. Since the home was being maintained in excellent fashion, steps had been taken to give Tamil Nadu Government’s assistance to all the children in this home.

“The government’s assistance being given to the children is utilised for providing them food, shelter, dress, education and meeting other expenses,” she said.

She inspected the adoption centre at Adaikkalapuram, where 11 babies are being kept for adoption as per the norms of the Union and the State Governments.

“We’ve got 16 recognised adoption centres across Tamil Nadu from where alone the aspiring couple can adopt babies after following due norms,” she said.

She warned that only the registered organisations could run the homes for the children, the aged and the mentally-ill persons.

In the meeting held here later to review the performance of the social welfare department in six southern districts, the action taken on the petitions submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin when he visited the districts for electioneering before the Assembly polls and the distribution of welfare measures to the beneficiaries were reviewed by the minister and Secretary, Department of Social Welfare Shambhu Kallolikar.

While exhorting the officials to create awareness among the public on availing the social welfare department’s assistances, she urged the officials to take all out efforts to put an end to the child marriages.

“The District Child Protection Unit should take steps for protecting the children who have lost their parents in accidents and also to COVID-19,” she noted.

Director of Social Welfare D. Rathna, Director of Integrated Child Development Scheme V. Amuthavalli, District Collector K. Senthil Raj and senior officials of the Department of Social Welfare participated in the review meeting.