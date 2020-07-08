Gaur gores old man

A gaur gored a man to death on Wednesday.

The police said Shahul Hameed, 71, of Quaid-E-Millet Nagar near Puliyangudi, went to his farm close the Western Ghats on Wednesday. He sustained grievous injuries when a gaur, which had strayed into his ranch, attacked him. People in the vicinity shifted him to a hospital but he died on the way.

Condemning the forest department for failing to check invasion of wild animals from the Western Ghats into farms and prevent damage to standing crops and loss of life , the public staged a road roko near the Government Hospital at Puliyangudi where the body was kept. They urged officials to erect solar fence along the foothills of the Western Ghats and dig trenches to check intrusion of wild animals including elephants, sambar deer, spotted deer, wild boar, bear etc.

They demanded a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and a government job to a family member of the old man. They gave up the agitation after the police pacified them with an assurance that they would take up the issue with the government.