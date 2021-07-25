Gatekeeper, suspected of intoxication, flees on way to hospital

A railway gatekeeper, who was picked up on suspicion of being intoxicated while on duty, made good an escape while being taken to Railway Hospital for medical checkup, when the vehicle in which he was taken slowed down at a speed breaker, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to railway sources, an Assistant Operating Manager, along with a Traffic Inspector, conducted surprise night inspection at a level crossing gate near Koodal Nagar railway station at around 1 a.m. The officials suspected that the gatekeeper was under the influence of alcohol and their higher-up was informed about this.

Later, a replacement gatekeeper was brought and the other gatekeeper was suspended from duty.

The officials took the gatekeeper in a vehicle to the Railway Hospital for subjecting him to medical examination. However, when the vehicle slowed down to negotiate a speedbreaker near the Railway Hospital, the gatekeeper fled from the vehicle leaving the officials in a state of shock.