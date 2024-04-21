ADVERTISEMENT

Garland, silk vasthram, parrots of Andal taken to Madurai for Lord Kallazhagar

April 21, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Silk vasthram, garland and toy parrots being taken from the Andal temple in Srivilliputtur on Sunday to adorn Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai.

A huge bamboo basket containing a silk vasthram, a big garland of multi-hued flowers and two toy parrots from Andal Temple was carried to Madurai to adorn Lord Kallazhagar, on Sunday.

The golden yellow silk vasthram, garland and the green toy parrots were adorned by Goddess Andal.

As per the ritual, the ornaments used for decorating the presiding deity of the Andal temple are taken to Madurai to adorn Lord Kallazhagar when He leaves Madurai for the grand entry into the Vaigai river.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Andal Temple at Srivilliputtur P.R. Venketrama Raja, temple Executive Officer (in-charge) Lakshmanan and trustee T. Nalayini were among those who were present when a special puja was performed at the temple before the adornments were taken to Madurai.

