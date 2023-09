September 20, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Silk vasthram, garland and a toy parrot adorned by Goddess Andal of Srivilliputtur were taken to Tirupati on Wednesday for adorning Lord Venkateswara during Brahmotsavam.

The garland was taken by priest Hayagreevas to Tirupati after special pujas were performed at the temple.

The silk vasthram, garland and toy parrot would adorn Lord Venkateswara as part of an annual ritual during Garuda seva to be held on Friday. Temple Executive Officer M.K. Muthuraja, was present.