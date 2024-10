A garland, toy parrot and silk vasthram adorned by Goddess Andal were on Sunday taken to Tirumala for decorating Lord Venkateswara during Brahmotsavam.

As per tradition, the garland, parrot and silk vasthram of Andal would be used to adorn Lord Venkateswara during garuda seva of the festival.

The adornments were taken around the four Mada Streets around Andal Temple here before they were taken to Tirumala.

