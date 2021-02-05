Garbage yard-turned Miyawaki forest is now home to apiary project

Thoothukudi

The

corporation’s garbage yard near Tharuvaikulam, which was hitherto emanating unbearable stench and thick fumes, is all set to give income to a group of transgender thanks to the apiary venture initiated by Commissioner V. P. Jayaseelan. When he started solid waste management programme to convert degradable waste into manure at this yard, situated about 6 km from here on the East Coast Road, he took steps to grow trees of various species under ‘Miyawaki’ method in a dense fashion on the 20 acres to control pollution and to provide green cover in an area that was home to thorny acacia trees.

Nourished by biodegradable waste dumped in the yard, bio manure prepared there and the recent rains, the trees planted are healthy now and some of them have started flowering.

“During one of my recent visits, I saw the trees started flowering and hence decided to create apiary for ensuring the livelihood for transgenders,” he said.

After selecting 10 transgenders for this venture, the Commissioner made arrangements for training them and five corporation officials in apiary by Tamil Nadu Agriculture University’s Killkulam Agriculture College and Research Institute. The equipment required for this project were meanwhile purchased and installed.

“Our target is to install 200 boxes in 10 acres. To begin with, we’ve installed 20 boxes in two places in the yard,” he said.

Following successful completion of training, the transgender and the corporation officials are getting trained to market the honey to be shortly harvested from this venture.

“Since quality honey in the open market is being sold for ₹600 a kilogram and even above, this venture is likely to provide the target group a decent income,” said Dr. Jayaseelan who visited the apiary on Friday.

The venture is likely to harvest its first batch of honey within a couple of week as the beehives are filling-up fast with honey, the Commissioner said.