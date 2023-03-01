ADVERTISEMENT

Garbage dump up in flames in Achampathu

March 01, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Due to a dysfunctional composting unit, garbage is dumped at Achampathu and it was set on fire on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The garbage dump adjoining the cremation ground at Achampathu here on Wednesday afternoon was up in flames and it took almost two hours for the fire brigade to put out the fire. Three cows, that were grazing in the dump had to be rescued by the fire brigade.

M. Krishnan, president, Maapillai Vinagayar Nagar Residents’ Welfare Assocaition, said the unscientific dumping of garbage in the cremation ground and in the Kiruthumal river running adjacent to it has been going on for years. “But the volume of garbage has significantly risen in the past six months. All the garbage collected from our residential area and other nearby areas are dumped here. It is the second time a fire has broken out in the dump in the past six months,” he said.

Living with the stench was already unbearable and the smoke billowing from the dump has worsened it, charged the residents.

They noted they had repeatedly petitioned officials including Block Development Officer and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar urging them to clear away the garbage.

When asked, a senior Panchayat official said the cooperation from the public, who often irresponsibly throw their waste since it’s an open space, is low. “Though, a fence has been erected on one side, it has not deterred miscreants who have set afire to the garbage. Efforts are on to tie up with the Corporation to clear the garbage,” said the official.

