Garbage dump in a residential area irks Achampathu residents

Indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the banks of Kiruthumal nadhi near Mappillai Vinayagar Nagar in Achampathu panchayat is fast becoming a major health hazard for residents.

The garbage mounds are also polluting the environment, besides emanating stench in the residential area. It is nauseating, say the residents.

The trouble started seven years ago when the panchayat started dumping the waste in a small bit of land on the banks of the channel. With the growth in population, more waste is being generated and now the waste mounds are increasing in size by the day, says M. Krishnan, one of the residents. He said, at first, the minimal garbage did not bother them much, but over the past few years, the garbage mounds have become colossal.

“When it rains, the stink from the garbage is unbearable. We fear this situation may lead to outbreak of diseases, particularly water-borne diseases like cholera and typhoid, and also skin infections,” Mr. Krishnan said.

After so much of waste got dumped at one place, the garbage started spilling over into the Kirudhumal nadhi and after several complaints and protests by locals and environmental activists, the dump yard was fenced to prevent the waste from sliding into the channel.

But, after the fencing got damaged, most of the waste has again started falling into the channel, Mr. Krishnan said.

“When we complained about the stench and the health hazard the garbage dump poses to the residents, local body officials express their helplessness in finding an alternative location to shift the dump,” he said.

“Compounding our miseries, people who pass through this roadside dump from far-away places also bring their rotten food, meat and fruit waste and dump them here. Since this garbage dump is in the midst of a residential area, it need to be shifted before a major a major outbreak of disease happens, Mr. Krishnan added.

A local body official said that since there is a plan to merge the panchayat area with Madurai Corporation, they are waiting for the official direction. “Once it is merged with the urban local body, a suitable location will be identified and the dump shifted,” the official added.