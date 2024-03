March 16, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Garad Karun Uddavrao took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Madurai City, on Saturday. He replaces P. Balaji.

Mr. Uddavrao, who is a native of Thane in Maharashtra, joined the Indian Police Service in 2020. He studied M. Tech in IIT-Madras and worked in airlines in Bangalore before joining the service. He worked as ASP in Aruppukottai subdivision in Virudhunagar district.